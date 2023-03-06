On the occasion of Holi, the Indian Railways observe heavy footfalls and a never-ending waiting list. Millions of people from other states return to their hometowns to celebrate the festival of colours. For their convenience, every year Indian Railways resumes the service of special trains across the length and breadth of our nation. Following a similar path, the Indian Railways has operationalised a special Holi train connecting Amritsar to Darbhanga. Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway Virendra Kumar shared the details.

Train Number: 04662 from Amritsar-Darbhanga-Amritsar Superfast Special train will leave for Darbhanga at 8:10 am and reach its destination the next day at 12:15 pm. The trip will be made on March 6.

Train Number- 04661 from Darbhanga to Amritsar Superfast Special departs from Darbhanga at 2:15 pm on March 7 and reaches Amritsar at 7.15 pm, the next day.

These two trains will make a total of 174 trips, including their upwards and downward journeys, for the convenience of the passengers.

Similarly, the Indian Railways also included other special trains in their fleet amid Holi festivities. Here’s a list of a few such special trains run by the Railways to reduce passenger load ahead of Holi:

On March 4, 2023, at 12.15 pm, Train number- 01467 Special train left for Lokmanya Tilak Station. The following day, at 4:05 pm, it arrived in Varanasi.

On March 5, 2023, at 6.10 pm, Train number 01468 Superfast Special departed for Varanasi and arrived at Lokmanya Tilak Station at 8.50 pm.

On March 9, 2023, train number 01187 Special will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Station at 10.15 pm. The following day at 10:00 am, it will arrive in Karmali.

On March 10, 2023, at 4.20 pm, Train number 01188 Special will depart from Karmali and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Station at 03.45 am the following day.

On March 20, 2023, Train number 01165 AC Special train will depart from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 10:15 pm and reach Mangaluru Junction at 5:20 pm the next day.

On March 8, 2023, Train number 01166 AC Special will depart Mangaluru Station at 6.45 pm. The following day, it will reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.45 a.m.

