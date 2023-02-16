Holi is around the corner and people will be travelling to their hometowns in large numbers to celebrate the festival with their loved ones. Bihar is one of the states that will be handling a huge passenger load when it comes to people travelling by railway. Chief Public Relations Officer Virendra Kumar said that the Indian Railways has decided to operate several pairs of Holi special trains. These special trains will run from Delhi to Darbhanga, Jayanagar and Sitamarhi in Bihar.

Here is the full schedule of the trains being introduced:

Advertisement

04060/04059 Anand Vihar – Jaynagar – Anand Vihar reserved Festival Special Express

Train number 04060 Anand Vihar – Jaynagar Reserved Festival Special Express will depart from Anand Vihar, Delhi at 10.30 am on March 3, March 7 and March 10 and reach its destination Jaynagar at 15:15 the next day.

On its return journey, train number 04059 Jaynagar – Anand Vihar Reserved Festival Special Express will depart from Jaynagar, Bihar at 17:00 pm on March 4, March 8 and March 11 and reach its destination Anand Vihar at 07:55 pm the next day.

The train will halt at Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Varanasi, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar, Arrah, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Mokama, Barauni, Samastipur, Darbhanga and Madhubani stations during both journeys.

04068/04067 New Delhi – Darbhanga – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Express

Train number 04068 New Delhi – Darbhanga reserved Festival Special Express will depart from New Delhi at 07:25 pm on March 2, March 6 and March 9 and reach its destination Darbhanga at 04:30 am the next day.

Train number 04067 Darbhanga – New Delhi Reserved Festival Special Express will depart from Darbhanga at 06:00 pm on March 3, March 7 and March 10 and reach its destination in New Delhi at 04.40 pm the next day. This festival special will have stoppages at Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Narkatiaganj, Raxaul and Sitamarhi stations during both journeys.

Advertisement

03317/03318 Dhanbad – Sitamarhi – Dhanbad Express Special

Train number 03317 Dhanbad-Sitamarhi Express special will depart from Dhanbad at 06.20 pm every Saturday, Monday and Thursday from March 9 to March 20 and reach its destination Sitamarhi at 06.30 am the next day.

On the return journey, train number 03318 Sitamarhi-Dhanbad Express Special will depart from Sitamarhi at 09.30 pm every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday from March 10 to March 21 and reach its destination Dhanbad at 21.30 pm the same day.

Advertisement

This train will have stoppages at Janakpur, Kamtaul, Darbhanga, Laheriasarai, Bachwara, Barauni, Kiul, Jhajha, Jasidih, Madhupur, Chittaranjan and Barakar stations during both its journeys.

Read all the Latest Auto News here