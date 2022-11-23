Indian Railways To Run Next Vande Bharat Trains To Bihar and Telangana?

In 2019, India’s first semi-high-speed train, Vande Bharat Express, which could clock a speed of up to 160-200 kmph, was launched. After the successful run of the trains in the country, Indian Railways is mulling adding other states to its reach. As per reports, by the end of December, Indian Railways will allow two of these trains in Bihar and Telangana. However, no official word has been shared by the Ministry of Railways on this yet.

The trials for the upcoming Vande Bharat trains have been started at the Integrated Coach Factory, Chennai.

Various reports suggest that Bihar and Telangana have the highest occupancy of passengers. Hence adding these states, after covering metropolitan states, was a demand pending since the arrival of the Vande Bharat trains. Earlier, it was said that testing of the trains was conducted in the Kota Nagda section for commercial success. News18 reported that the Indian Railways will train and start its services in Telangana after Diwali. It seems the procedure is going through a delay.

Indian engineers developed the Vande Bharat train, which is wholly indigenous. Ashwini Vaishnaw, the minister for railways, stated during a speech at the Global FinTech Fest that the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express reached 100 km/hr in under 52 seconds, whereas the Japanese bullet train does it in 55 seconds.

The minister also posted a video demonstrating India’s expanding capacity and the 180 kph speed of the Vande Bharat Express train. The minister posted a one-minute video of a glass of water that was nearly empty and a cell phone close by. While the water-filled glass did not break, the speedometer was measuring the train’s speed.

The popular nomenclature for the Vande Bharat Express is Train 18. It is an Indian intercity, semi-high-speed EMU train that runs on two well-known routes: one from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and the other from New Delhi to Varanasi. It lacks a separate engine and is self-propelled. It has automated doors, a coach that is air-conditioned, and a chair that can spin 180 degrees.

