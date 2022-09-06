Indian Railways to Run Weekly Special Puja Trains Between Sealdah And Gorakhpur

The Indian Railways is expecting an increased footfall of passengers in the next few weeks because of the festive season. To deal with the extra rush of passengers in trains and to provide better facilities to them, the Indian Railways will operate puja special trains.

Hence, the North Eastern Railway has decided to operate 03131/03132 Sealdah-Gorakhpur Weekly Puja Special Train. With the operation of this train, rail movement of passengers between the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh will become convenient. It will be mandatory for the passengers to follow all the rules of Covid-19.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

According to North Eastern Railway spokesperson Pankaj Kumar Singh, 03131 Sealdah-Gorakhpur Weekly Pooja Special train will leave Sealdah at 11:05 pm on 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd, and 30th October, Sundays. This train is enroute via Naihati at 11:57 pm, second day from Bandel at 12:19 am, Barddhaman at 01:34 am, Durgapur at 02:28 am, Asansol at 03:20 am, Chittaranjan at 03:47 am, Madhupur at 04:50 am, Jasidih at 05:30 am, Jhajha at 06:30 am. It will depart from Kiul at 07:18 am, Barauni at 08: 50 am Bhatni at 02.42 pm and reach Gorakhpur at 05:20 pm, Shahpur Patori at 09:42 am, Hajipur at 10:45 am, Chhapra at 12:15 am, Siwan at 01:20 pm and 7: 20 am.

On the return journey, 03132 Gorakhpur–Sealdah Weekly Puja Special train will leave Gorakhpur at 6:55 pm on Mondays, 03rd, 10th, 17th, 24th & 31st of October. This train will arrive at Bhatni at 08:15 pm, Siwan at 09:15 pm, Chhapra at 10.50 pm, second day from Hajipur at 00:20 am, Shahpur Patori at 01:07 am, Barauni at 02:20 am, Kiul at 03:42 am, Jhajha at 05:05 am, Jasidih at 05:49 am. It will depart Sealdah at 01.30 pm, Madhupur at 06:16 am, Chittaranjan at 07:11 am, Asansol at 08:37 am, Durgapur at 09:10 am, Barddhaman at 10:45 am, Bandel at 12:07 pm and Naihati at 12:29 pm.

Advertisement

The train will have twenty coaches, including two-second class AC coaches, six AC third class, twelve sleeper class, and an SLRD.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here