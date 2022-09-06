Indian Railways to Run Weekly Special Train For Rajasthan, UP, Bihar To Avoid Festive Rush

The Indian Railways has made special arrangements to deal with the massive rush on trains during the festive seasons. Efforts are being made to ensure the travellers complete their train journey easily and conveniently.

In this regard, the North Western Railway has decided to extend the operation of the Darbhanga-Ajmer-Darbhanga weekly special train by eight trips. The decision has been made for the convenience of passengers.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, the spokesperson of North Western Railway, the railway administration is extending the operation period of the Darbhanga-Ajmer-Darbhanga weekly special train service by 08 trips for the convenience of the passengers. Those travelling to the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar will benefit from the expansion of the operation of this train.

According to the Railways, train number 05537/05538, Darbhanga-Ajmer-Darbhanga weekly special train service is being extended from Darbhanga to 30.11.22 (08 trips) and Ajmer to 01.12.22 (08 trips).

The important thing is that no change is being made to the operating timings and stoppages, etc. of this train.

Meanwhile, the North Eastern Railway has decided to operate 03131/03132 Sealdah-Gorakhpur Weekly Puja Special Train.

With the operation of this train, rail movement of passengers between the states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh will become convenient. It will be mandatory for the passengers to follow all the rules of Covid-19.

