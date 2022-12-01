Indian Railways To Slash Fare Of Bharat Gaurav By 20-30% Due To Low Occupancy

Due to the low occupancy in Bharat Gaurav trains, Indian Railways is likely to slash 20-30 per cent of the train’s ticket fare. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) had to cancel at least two of its special tour packages, a source told PTI on Wednesday. The Railways’ nod to IRCTC to reduce fares of the special train comes barely a year after the service was launched. However, the source also stated the final decision is yet to be taken by IRCTC.

The source shared that amid the impending final decision, the low occupancy of the train has been blamed on its high ticket fares, as well as the discomfort of the 15-year-old ICF coaches, reported the news agency. Till now, the transporter has managed to carry out just one service of the train on the Ramayana circuit. The AC-3 tier fare for an 18-day-long tour on this special train is Rs 62,000, per passenger.

According to the source, the train was launched to provide a concerted thrust to efforts for the promotion of domestic tourism through the provision of better quality coaches and viable tour packages.“Approval has been given to make the fares of sleeper and AC-3 classes cheaper. IRCTC will take a final decision on this soon. It will be cheaper by at least 20-30 per cent. After this, the tour operator will announce it," shared the source.

The source also mentioned the main problem is that the fares are too high for an average middle-class traveller, and they are used to availing of the Bharat Darshan trains, which were much cheaper. The official also shared that IRCTC has written multiple letters to the Railway Board highlighting the issues and even the loss of revenue due to low occupancy. The board, last week, has given the approval to use only LHB coaches for the service. It means that the pilgrims will have sleeper and AC-3 coaches with comfortable berths, better lighting, mobile charging points and other facilities.

So far, the railways cancelled two scheduled services, the Bharat Gaurav Special Shri Jagannath Yatra Rail Tour, which was to kick off on November 8, and the second Ramayana Circuit Bharat Gaurav Train, due to lack of occupancy.

