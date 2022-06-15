Indian Railways to soon Roll Out New Sleeper Vande Bharat Trains with Best-in-Class Amenities

In a bid to enhance the travel experience of passengers, the Indian Railways has chalked up plans to roll out new Vande Bharat trains with best-in-class amenities. With the new trains, the railways aims to provide facilities that will be even superior compared to current premium trains like Rajdhani Express and Shatabdi train. Moreover, it has been said that the amenities provided will be on par with those seen in some best-in-class trains globally, reported The Times of India.

The Railways recently floated the tender for 200 sleeper type Vande Bharat trains while 100 chair car version of the trains are set to be inducted. Making sure that the new sleeper trains are an upgrade to the older trains, the railways has asked the bidders to study the existing LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches and make improvements accordingly.

There will be 11 AC 3 tier coaches in the 16 car trains, 15 in 20 car trains, and 19 coaches in 24 car trains. 4 AC 2-tier coaches and 1 First Class AC coach will also be there in these configurations.

The trains will be fully air-conditioned and will be capable of being operated for 35 years for long and medium distances. They are said to be made of either stainless steel or aluminum and will have driving cabs on both ends as seen in current Vande Bharat trains. This will allow to it run in either direction without the need for a locomotive.

All the sleeper coaches have been equipped with features such as individual reading lights, bottle holder, USB for each seat, laptop-cum-mobile charging socket, among others.

While 4 passengers will have to share one snack table in AC 3-tier, AC 2-tier gets a snack table for 3 passengers. The First Class AC coach passengers, meanwhile, will be given one snack table for each passenger with an additional LCD display per cabin.

Other features and amenities include health faucet in toilets, automated toilet flushing, wash basin with water tap, devices for extraction of foul air, automatic internal doors in every coach, CCTV camera, GPS-based passenger information system, Wi-Fi-based infotainment system, and two digital display boards in each coach and two additional LED displays above the doorway of each coach.

The trains will also make use of the indigenous Kavach Automatic Train Protection System that automatically applies brakes and controls the train speed when the loco pilot fails to do so.

