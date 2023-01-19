Indian Railways To Soon Start Vande Bharat Express Between Delhi and Jaipur: Report

Rajasthan may soon get the premium train service of Vande Bharat Express. The Indian Railways will soon launch the premium train Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi to Jaipur, as per the reports. The travel time is likely to be reduced to less than two hours from the current four hours taken by the other express trains operating on the New Delhi-Jaipur Route.

If the reports are to be believed, the Vande Bharat Express between Delhi and Jaipur is expected to be on track before March, this year. However, there is no clarity on ticket prices for the route as of now.

Jaipur’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramcharan Bohra met with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav on Friday to discuss several development projects for Jaipur. Reportedly, railway projects worth Rs 900 crore have been promised for the city. The Railways minister told Bohra that the ministry will beautify Jaipur’s Sanganer railway station and the railway lines between Jaipur and Sawai Madhopur will be doubled.

In addition to this, an underpass will also come up at the Diggi-Malpura crossing to ease the traffic. Khatipura railway station is also expected to get renovated.

The railway ministry is also planning to run four trains to Delhi from Rajasthan’s four big cities which are Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota and Udaipur. The authorities have successfully conducted several trial runs for the same. Rs 500 crore will be spent on the four trains. Along with this, five maintenance depots will also come up in Jaipur, Madar, Ajmer, Udaipur and Sri Ganganagar and Jodhpur.

At present, a total of eight Vande Bharat trains are operating on the various routes of the country with the latest being the Secunderabad- Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The train connects the two Telugu-speaking states.

The other Vande Bharat Express trains which operate are the New Delhi-Varanasi, New Delhi-Katra, Gandhinagar Capital- Mumbai, New Delhi-Amb Andaura, Chennai-Mysuru, Bilaspur-Nagpur and the Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express trains.

