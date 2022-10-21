Indian Railways to Take These Steps to Regulate Crowd During Festive Season

The Indian Railways has taken various measures to control and regulate the crowd at stations. The Railways Ministry said, “Railways is undertaking various steps to regulate crowds at stations with special efforts to run trains smoothly such as placing all trains, including special trains on the platform of the originating station at least 30 mins before the scheduled departure."

Among the measures taken, the authorities have decided to display platform numbers in advance. The ministry also said that the platform numbers will not be changed. Rakes and special trains will be stationed at the platform at least 30 minutes before the scheduled departure, the railways said in a release.

A proper train inquiry and announcement system will be ensured. Apart from that, train information boards display updated information. The railway hospitals and dispensaries have been instructed to stay prepared for untoward incidents.

Manning of escalators and monitoring through a dedicated Whatsapp group is also a part of crowd management. A mini control room is formed with a staff of operations, commercial, mechanical, engineering, electrical, RPF, and medical at terminal stations. This control room will be equipped with a telephone, train information, panel room connectivity, platform, and CCTV feed of the circulating area.

In case there’s overcrowding, RPF and RPSF, GRP personnel, civil defence volunteers, and scouts and guides will be deployed for safety and to assist the passengers. Doctors and ambulances are also available at short notice at all stations.

