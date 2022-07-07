Indian Railways to Tighten Security Arrangements, 756 Stations to be Equipped With VSS

In a bid to increase the safety of the passengers, the Indian railways in association with RailTel has started working on a Video Surveillance System (VSS) at 756 major stations across the country.

RailTel has appointed agencies to equip these stations with VSS. In the first phase of the project, the work of connecting these stations with VSS will be completed by January 2023. The work of the rest of the stations will be done in Phase II. The much-needed project is backed by Nirbhaya Fund.

The officials informed that the safety of passengers is one of the major concerns of the Ministry of Railways. To enhance security at railway stations, which are major transportation hubs, Indian Railways is in the process of installing an Internet Protocol (IP) based Video Surveillance System (VSS) at stations. Under this, the waiting room, reservation counter, parking area, main entrance/exit, platform, foot over bridge, booking office, etc. will be included.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said that we need to rapidly integrate new technology in railways, such as rolling stock, construction, security, cyber security, or in situations where there is a human interface.

Aruna Singh, Chairman, and Managing Director, RailTel assured that with the appointment of executing agencies, the implementation of the project will accelerate. The most modern software and hardware will be used in this project.

According to Railways, four types of IP cameras (Dome type, Bullet type, Pan Tilt Zoom type, and Ultra HD-4K) are being installed to have maximum coverage within Railway premises.

The CCTV cameras will work on optical fibre cable and video feeding of CCTV cameras will be displayed not only at local RPF posts but also in centralized CCTV control rooms at divisional and zonal levels. The CCTV cameras and video feeds installed at the stations will be monitored at these 3 levels to ensure enhanced safety and security of Railway premises.

