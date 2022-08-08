Indian Railways to Upgrade Coaches in Tejas Express And Gorakhdham Express Trains

Indian Railways is implementing a lot of major changes in several trains for the convenience of the passengers. Northeastern Railway has decided to renovate the furnished air-conditioned coaches in the Lucknow-New Delhi Tejas Express Executive Class and Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Express trains. The coaches in these trains will now have better amenities and offer more comfort to the passengers. During the journey in these trains, passengers will not only be able to experience the scenic beauty, but also get a glimpse of the places of historic and artistic importance.

According to the Northeastern Railway spokesperson, Pankaj Kumar Singh, an additional executive class coach will be attached to Tejas Express (82501/82502 Lucknow Jn.-New Delhi Jn.) from August 7 to August 15. This will help passengers travelling by the train during Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day holidays.

Other than this, the NER has also decided to upgrade the coaches in the Gorakhdham Express. The furnishing of the AC coach of 12555 Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Express is being improved to provide more comfort to the passengers. These improvements are being made to promote tourism and the aim is to provide better facilities while making sure that the environmental aspects are given importance. A lot of scenery and pictures, which are of historical and artistic importance, have been installed in the first class AC coaches of the 12555 Gorakhdham Express, said the NER spokesperson.

These pictures include the images of the steam engine installed in the office premises of the General Manager of NE Railway Headquarters, Shaheed Ashfaq Ulla Khan Zoological Park in Gorakhpur, Ramgarh Tal Boating site and Mahaparinirvana Sthal of Gautam Buddha in Kushinagar. New mats have been installed in these to provide the passengers with a pleasant experience.

A lot of these decorations and improvements are sure to attract lots of passengers to take these trains for their journey and enjoy the scenic and interior beauty of the train coaches.

