Indian Railways: Trains Operating On Siwan Route Cancelled Due To Fog. Check List

The railway department has cancelled some weekly mail trains, passing through Bihar’s Siwan junction. The cancellation has come as a shock to innumerable passengers who had already made reservations. The Northeastern Railway Varanasi Division Administration has reduced the frequency of trains due to difficulties caused by the dense fog conditions that have been hampering railway operations. However, the trains subject to cancellation will operate a few days of the week.

Public Relations Office of Northeast Railway Varanasi Division, Ashok Kumar, told News18 that in view of the dense fog conditions, 5 pairs of mail trains passing through Siwan junction will see a change in their operations. A total of 32 trains have been cancelled by the Northeast Railway.

These trains passing from Siwan Junction will be cancelled:

22531 Chhapra – Mathura Express – running from Chhapra – will remain cancelled every Thursday – from 7 December 2022 to 22 February 2023.

22532 Mathura – Chhapra Express – running from Mathura – will remain cancelled on every Thursday – from 7 December 2022 to 22 February 2023.

15105 Chhapra – Nautanwa Express – running from Chhapra – will remain cancelled on every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday – from 3 December 2022 to 26 February 2023.

15106 Nautanwa – Chhapra Express – running from Nautanwa – will remain cancelled on every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday – from 3 December 2022 to 26 February 2023.

12523 New Jalpaiguri – New Delhi Superfast Express – running from New Jalpaiguri – will be cancelled on every Saturday – from 3 December 2022 to 25 February 2023.

12524 New Delhi – New Jalpaiguri Superfast Express – running from New Delhi – will remain cancelled on every Sunday – from 04 December 2022 to 26 February 2023.

13019 Howrah – Kathgodam Bagh Express – running from Howrah – will remain cancelled on every Sunday – from 04 December 2022 to 26 February 2023.

13020 Kathgodam – Howrah Bagh Express – running from Kathgodam – will remain cancelled on every Tuesday – from 06 December 2022 to 28 February 2023.

11123 Gwalior – Barauni Express – running from Gwalior – will remain cancelled on every Monday and Thursday – from 01 December 2022 to 27 February 2023.

11124 Barauni – Gwalior Express – running from Barauni – will remain cancelled on every Tuesday and Friday – from 02 December 2022 to 28 February 2023.

