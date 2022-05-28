Indian Railways Update: IRCTC Cancels 1,050 Trains on May 28, May 29; Here's How to Check Full List

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: Indian Railways have decided to cancel 522 trains, changed sourced station in 27 and short terminated 33 today on Saturday, May 28 due to maintenance and operational reasons. It has also announced to cancel 528 trains on Sunday.

According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) website, at least 416 trains were cancelled on Friday.

Railways have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website for the passengers’ convenience. The national transporter have requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

HERE’S HOW TO CHECK FULL LIST OF CANCELLED TRAINS

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.

