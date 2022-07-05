Indian Railways Update: IRCTC to Run 214 Special Trains for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: With country all set to celebrate Ganeshotsav festival starting from August 30, the Indian Railways has decided to run 214 Ganpati Special Trains. Sharing the news, Union Minister of Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw tweeted: “Ganpati Bappa Morya. 214 trains planned for the ensuing Ganpati Festival 2022." Central Railway has announced the list of 74 trains for the festival.

This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on August 30. This festival will end on September 8. Lord Ganesh is worshiped on this day. This festival is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. A lot of people bring the idol of lord Ganesh to their house during this festival.

Advertisement

Lakhs of people from Mumbai and its satellite cities travel to Konkan on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi every year. Hence, this time of the year sees heavy rush on Konkan-bound trains. Konkan and Mumbai are connected as a sizable Maharashtrian population in the mega-city hails from this region.

ALSO READ: Indian Railways Services Hit Due to Heavy Rainfall

HERE’S LIST OF CENTRAL RAILWAY’S GANPATI SPECIAL TRAINS

MUMBAI-SAWANTWADI DAILY SPECIAL (44 SERVICES)

01137 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 00.20 hrs daily from August 21 to September 11 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 14.00 hrs same day.

01138 special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 14.40 hrs daily from August 21 to September 11 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 03.45 hrs next day.

HALTS: Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Advertisement

COMPOSITION: One AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 12 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s brake vans.

NAGPUR-MADGAON BI-WEEKLY SPECIAL (12 SERVICES)

01139 special will leave Nagpur at 15.05 hrs on every Wednesday and Saturday from August 24 to September 10 and arrive Madgaon at 17.30 hrs next day.

Advertisement

01140 special will leave Madgaon at 19.00 hrs on every Thursday and Sunday from August 25 to September 11 and arrive Nagpur at 21.30 hrs next day.

HALTS: Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali

COMPOSITION: One AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s brake vans.

PUNE-KUDAL SPECIAL (6 SERVICES)

Advertisement

01141 special will leave Pune at 00.30 hrs on August 23, August 30 and September 6 and arrive Kudal at 14.00 hrs same day.

01142 special will leave Kudal at 15.30 hrs on August 23, August 30 and September 6 and arrive Pune at 06.50 hrs next day.

HALTS: Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg.

COMPOSITION: 15 AC-3 Tier, 3 Sleeper Class

Advertisement

PUNE-THIVIM/KUDAL-PUNE SPECIAL (6 SERVICES)

01145 special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs on August 26, September 2 and September 9 and arrive Thivim at 11.40 hrs next day.

01146 special will leave Kudal at 15.30 hrs on August 28, September 4 and September 11 and arrive Pune at 05.50 hrs next day.

HALTS: Chinchwad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal and Sawantwadi Road (for 01145 only), Thivim (for 01145 only).

COMPOSITION: One AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 guard’s brake vans.

PANVEL-KUDAL/THIVIM-PANVEL SPECIAL (6 SERVICES)

01143 special will leave Panvel at 05.00 hrs on August 28, September 4 and September 11 and arrive Kudal at 14.00 hrs same day.

01144 special will leave Thivim at 14.40 hrs on August 27, September 3 and September 10 and arrive Panvel at 02.45 hrs next day

HALTS: Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal (for 01144 only) and Sawantwadi Road (for 01144 only).

COMPOSITION: One AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 guard’s brake vans.

RESERVATION: Bookings for all the Ganpati Specials have started on July 4 on special charges at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

Indian Railways have asked passengers to check visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App for detailed timings at halts of these special trains.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.