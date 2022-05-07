Indian Railways Update: Western Railway to Run 442 Trips of Summer Special Trains

INDIAN RAILWAYS UPDATE: For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Indian Railways’ western zone has decided to run 24 pairs of summer special trains with 442 trips to various destinations. “Of these, 10 pairs of train caters to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while there are 4 pairs of trains for Delhi and beyond," a release issued by Western Railway (WR) said adding that five pairs of trains are being run to Rajasthan, while two trains are run to South.

To cater to the passengers from Surat/ Udhna, six pairs of originating special trains are being run by WR, while four pairs of originating trains are run from other stations of Gujarat such as Ahmedabad, Gandhidham and Okha.

FESTIVAL SPECIAL TRAINS

WR has also extended three pairs of festival special trains, out of which twi pairs of train caters to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while one is for Jabalpur. “The waiting list of trains are monitored daily on real time basis and additional coaches are augmented in the existing trains from time to time to clear the extra rush. Similarly, Special trains will also be planned accordingly," the release said.

Earlier, the Western Railway has decided to augment 11 pairs of trains on temporary basis. These trains includes August Kranti Rajdhani and Duronto Express between Mumbai and New Delhi. CLICK HERE FOR FULL LIST

Meanwhile, the North Western Railway has decided to increase the number of temporary coaches in three trains for the convenience of the passengers. These three trains operate on these routes: Sriganganagar-Haridwar-Sri Ganganagar, Sri Ganganagar-Delhi-Sri Ganganagar and Delhi-Bathinda-Delhi. READ MORE

