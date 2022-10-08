India’s First Bullet Train To Be Operational By 2026, Says Minister Ashwini Vaishnav

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav made a big announcement on his visit to the city of Ahmedabad on Friday. He said that the bullet train will be operational in 2026 and that the process to achieve the target is underway. Apart from this, he said that a plan is underway to convert 199 railway stations across the country into world-class ones, following the Habibganj model. Ahmedabad railway station will also be made world-class, he said.

The first bullet train in India is expected to run between Surat and Bilimora. The project aims to run a bullet train at 320 kmph along a high-speed rail (HSR) track between Ahmedabad and Mumbai, covering a distance of 508 km and stopping at 12 stations. The railway is anticipated to cut the current six-hour journey between the two cities in half, to roughly three hours. 81% of the project’s estimated 1.1 lakh crore cost is being funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Regarding the Vande Bharat Express accident, Ashwini Vaishnav said that since all railway tracks in the country are presently on ground level, the problem with wandering cattle is persisting. However, he said the issue was being addressed and trains will be prepared to deal with such problems. Ashwini, who is also Minister of IT and Telecom also assured that a 5G lab will be built in Gujarat soon.

Advertisement

The country’s first high-speed train from Mumbai to Gandhinagar, Vande Bharat Express, collided with a buffalo between Batwa and Maninagar on Thursday. There was no loss of life in the accident, but the front portion of the train suffered heavy damage. However, it has been completely repaired and put back on track. The accident happened around 11 AM. Vande Bharat Express is currently running on only three routes.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here