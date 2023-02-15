India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System from Delhi to Meerut will become operational from March 2023. The rapid rail system is scheduled to start operating from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to Duhai Depot in March 2023 with amenities similar to those found on aeroplanes. At Duhai Yard, the Rapid Rail Corridor’s Operation and Command Control Center is being constructed. All rapid trains operating along the route will be operated and controlled from this centre.

The project is following the timeline planned by the Managing Director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Vinay Kumar Singh. While addressing the media in November last year, Singh confirmed that they will operationalise the priority section of the route by March 2023. The track has been laid on the stretch and the overhead line equipment installation is nearly complete.

Features of Sahibabad to Duhai RRTS stretch

· At a speed of 180 km per hour, the trains on this corridor will initially cover a 17 km stretch between Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai and Duhai Depot. Tickets for the trip can be purchased using cards or UPI payment.

· A stretcher has been set up in the train’s last cabin for medical emergencies. A separate coach will be reserved for the patients if they are being carried from Meerut to Delhi, in order to keep the cost of transportation low.

· Additionally, separate coaches with foldable seats are reserved for women and persons with disabilities.

· Trains will be equipped with Wi-Fi, mobile USB charging points, large windows, integrated air conditioning, automatic door control, luggage storage, driver interaction system, dynamic route map, CCTV and infotainment system.

30 rapid trains will be operated after the completion of the line between Delhi and Meerut.

About the project

The National Capital Region will be less congested as a result of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor project. It also aims to reduce air pollution and traffic congestion and promote balanced regional growth. The entire Delhi to Meerut RRTS stretch is expected to be completed by 2025 in three phases.

