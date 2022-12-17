India’s Longest Escape Tunnel On Banihal-Katra Rail Link Completed

The construction of India’s longest escape tunnel has finally been completed. With the completion of this tunnel, it will get a bit easier to carry out rescue operations in case of emergency. The officials said that the construction of a 12.89 km long tunnel in the 111 km long under-construction Banihal-Katra rail line in Jammu and Kashmir was completed on Thursday, December 15.

According to a report by PTI, an escape tunnel has been constructed along with the main tunnel (12.75 km long). The provision of an escape tunnel has been made to facilitate rescue and restoration works in case of emergency. It is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line (USBRL) project.

This is the fourth tunnel after the 12.75-kilometre-long tunnel T-49 (the longest tunnel of Indian Railways) on the Banihal-Katra route. The ‘T-49’ tunnel was completed in January this year.

Advertisement

The officials stated that the T-49 tunnel is a twin-tube tunnel, including the main tunnel, 12.75 km long, and the escape tunnel, 12.895 km, connected with 33 cross-passages. In a press release, the officials said, “The Escape Tunnel passes through the Ramban formation of the Young Himalayas and besides this, various distributaries/Nallahs of Chenab River like Khoda, Hingni, Kundan nallah etc."

They further mentioned, “The tunnel mining was very challenging and several surprises were met during tunnelling. Excessive deformations were recorded during tunnelling at several locations between Kundan and Seeran, but these challenges were successfully tackled professionally."

Earlier, on August 14, 2022, the upper deck of the world’s highest rail bridge, built on the Chenab river in the Kauri area of the Reasi district, was completed. This bridge is 1.315 km long.

Read all the Latest Auto News here