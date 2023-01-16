India's Slowest Train Covers 46 km in 5 Hours But There's More To It

The Indian Railways network spans over 63,000 km of rail routes and 6,800 stations. There are hundreds of trains that ferry people across the length and breadth of the country. The government is now planning to introduce semi-high-speed trains, but have you wondered about the slowest train in India? The train covers a distance of 46 km in five hours at an average speed of 10 kmph, which is roughly 16 times slower than the fastest train in India, as per the government website Invest India.

Toy trains in India are one of the major tourist attractions. The Nilgiri Moutain Railway train in Tamil Nadu is the slowest in India. But the scenic view through the hills makes up for the train’s speed. The train has been declared a world heritage by UNESCO as an extension of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway. The Nilgiri Passenger originates from Mettupalayam railway station and terminates at Ooty station.

According to UNESCO, the construction of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway was first proposed in 1854, but due to the difficulty of the mountain location, the work started in 1891 and was completed in 1908.

As per the IRCTC, the toy train passes through many tunnels and over 100 bridges during its 46 km long journey. The rocky terrain, ravines, tea plantation and densely forested hills make the ride beautiful. The most spectacular scenery is situated along the stretch from Mettupalayam to Coonoor.

Seating Capacity:

Nilgiri Mountain Railways train carriages are blue and cream, made of wood and comprise four coaches, offering both First Class and Second Class with 72 and 100 seats respectively. Due to the boost in tourism and demand, in 2016 the fourth coach was added to the train.

How to book your tickets

To enjoy a ride on Nilgiri Mountain Railways, you can make a reservation online through the IRCTC website. As the hill station views an increase in the number of tourists during the holidays and weekends, booking is advisable.

