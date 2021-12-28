IndiGo Announces Massive Discount Offers on Domestic Flights, Tickets Start at Rs 1,122

IndiGo has announced winter discounts on over 150 of its domestic flights for travel between January 15, 2022, and April 15, 2022. Prices for tickets are starting as low as Rs 1,122 in India. Domestic airlines on Monday launched attractive sales offers to lure passengers during the holiday season, even as rising Covid infections have caused apprehensions amongst the general public.

However, an overwhelming number of people are expected to travel during this New Year travel period. Similarly, SpiceJet has announced winter offers with an all-inclusive one-way fare starting at Rs 1,122 for travel from December 27 to 31. The ‘Wow Winter Sale’ for the aforementioned fares will be applicable to destinations such as Chennai–Bengaluru, Bengaluru–Chennai, Chennai–Hyderabad, Jammu–Srinagar, among others on its domestic network.

ALSO READ: SpiceJet Announces Massive Discount Offers on Domestic Flights, Tickets Start at Rs 1,122

Advertisement

“In order to add flexibility to the travel plans, SpiceJet is pleased to offer a one-time waiver of change fee on sale fare tickets. Passengers booking flight tickets under the sale fare will be able to modify their flight date in case there is a change in the travel plan," the airline said.

“To avail zero change fee, booking must be modified at least two days prior to the flight departure date; fare difference if any will be applicable. Not only that, SpiceJet is also offering a complimentary flight voucher worth Rs 500 with every sale fare booking for their next travel and a flat 25 per cent instant discount on add-ons such as SpiceMax, preferred seats and priority services."

The sale offer is valid for bookings made from December 27 to 31, while the travel period validity for these bookings is from January 15, 2022, to April 15, 2022.

>Also Watch:

Besides, AirAsia India announced the ‘New Year, New Places’ sale with fares starting at Rs 1,122 for routes like Chennai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Chennai, and Chennai-Hyderabad in addition to similar discounted sale fares across its network.

“The offer is applicable for bookings made from 27th December till 31st December 2021 for a travel period between 15th January 2022 to 15th April 2022 and includes a date change fee waiver for changes made at least 72 hours prior to the flight departure," the airline said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.