IndiGo Commences Direct Flight Services Between Bhubaneshwar and Jaipur

A direct flight from temple city Bhubaneswar to the Pink City Jaipur in Rajasthan was launched on Tuesday. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off the Indigo Airlines flight between the two cities in the presence of Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Vaishnav Ashwini and Odisha ministers Padmanabha Behera and Ashok Chandra Panda virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said “Bhubaneswar is the city of temples. It is the religious hub for the Hindu, Buddhist, and Jain communities. Moreover, apart from being a religious hub, the city finds its mention in the list of smart cities of the country."

Bhubaneswar is one of the major IT and education hubs of the country. At present, Bhubaneswar city is connected to 19 cities by 38 aircraft movements, he said.

The minister highlighted that investment in aviation always has a multiplier effect. Every Rs 100 invested adds Rs 325 to the GDP of the country. It brings immense employment opportunities making aviation a gateway of employment, he said.

As mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India aims to achieve the ambitious target of Net Zero Emissions by 2070, he said, adding, “We aim to implement sustainable energy resources to make all our airports green airports."

“I am proud to mention that Bhubaneswar airport is 80 per cent powered by solar energy, making it a stellar example for the country. Moreover, UDAN airports such as Jharsuguda are a success on their own. The airport recorded 1 lakh+ passenger in a month," the minister added.

The direct flight from Bhubaneswar to Jaipur will operate thrice every week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

