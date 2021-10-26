IndiGo Commences Direct Flights Between Shillong and Dibrugarh Under UDAN Scheme

IndiGo has commenced domestic flights between Shillong and Dibrugarh in India under the Centre’s UDAN Scheme. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia who virtually flagged off the flight stated that the highest and the wettest place in the world is not just important for India but for the entire world.

Noting that Shillong is known as the ‘Scotland of the East’ with its rolling hills, caves, tall waterfalls, beautiful landscapes and rich heritage and culture, he said, “There’s nothing that Meghalaya does not have to offer. The place attracts tourists from all over the world." Pointing out that only six airports were operational in the northeast back in 2014, he further said that the number has now risen to 15.

“Within a short span of seven years, we have achieved this ambitious target. I assure you that this is just the beginning. We are committed to enhancing the interstate and intrastate connectivity in the Northeast," the minister stated. Apart from improving flight connectivity, the government is also focused on developing infrastructure capabilities, along with helicopter services, for last-mile delivery, Scindia maintained.

“We recently launched a helicopter policy to further promote heli services in the northeast. We want travellers from all over the country to visit the northeast," he added Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Shillong MP Vincent H Pala were among those who attended the event.

