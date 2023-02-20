Home » News » Auto » Indigo Flight Diverted to Lucknow Due to Bomb Threat, Later Given Clearance to Fly

Indigo Flight Diverted to Lucknow Due to Bomb Threat, Later Given Clearance to Fly

IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh in Odisha was diverted to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh following a specific bomb threat

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 18:26 IST

New Delhi, India

Indigo Airlines (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)
Indigo Airlines (Photo: Paras Yadav/News18.com)

IndiGo on Monday said its flight from the national capital to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a “specific bomb threat".

After following all necessary security protocols, the aircraft was later cleared for takeoff and the airline is following the rules of the security agencies in the investigation, it said in a statement.

Also Read: Pakistan: PIA Announces 27 Percent Discount for Students Flying to China

IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh in Odisha was diverted to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh following a specific bomb threat on Monday, the statement said.

RELATED NEWS

Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

Read all the Latest Auto News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: February 20, 2023, 18:23 IST
last updated: February 20, 2023, 18:26 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik Makes Jaws Drop With Bold Photos In Golden Dress With Plunging Neckline, See The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Kareena Kapoor Khan Raises Temperature In Chic Red Jumpsuit, Check Out The Diva's Most Ravishing Boss Lady Looks