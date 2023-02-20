Indigo Flight Diverted to Lucknow Due to Bomb Threat, Later Given Clearance to Fly

IndiGo on Monday said its flight from the national capital to Deogarh was diverted to Lucknow following a “specific bomb threat".

After following all necessary security protocols, the aircraft was later cleared for takeoff and the airline is following the rules of the security agencies in the investigation, it said in a statement.

IndiGo flight 6E 6191 operating from Delhi to Deogarh in Odisha was diverted to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh following a specific bomb threat on Monday, the statement said.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft could not be immediately ascertained.

