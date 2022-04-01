IndiGo Pilot Salary Increased by 8%, Says Another Hike in November if No Disruptions

IndiGo on Thursday announced that pilots’ salaries have been increased by eight per cent in view of the continuous steady flight operations. Full regular international flight services resumed in India after the COVID-19 outbreak on March 27. Full regular domestic flights resumed in the country on October 18 last year.

“Now, as we have established continuous steady operations, on behalf of our managing director, the board of directors and the senior leadership team, I am pleased to announce an upwards revision of eight per cent in the salaries of all our pilots with effect from April 1," said Ashim Mittra, senior vice-president (flight operations), IndiGo, in a communique to the pilots. The human resources team of the airline would share the revised salary structure in the coming weeks, he noted.

Also Watch:

Advertisement

“Further, as we look forward to a positive revenue environment and hopefully we do not witness any further interruptions to operations, we also plan to implement an additional 6.5 per cent revision with effect from November 1," Mittra said.

As Covid-19 norms relax across the country, airlines are expanding their operations. IndiGo recently announced that it was commencing flight services between Indore and Jammu.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday inaugurated IndiGo’s flight on the Indore-Jammu route and said the country’s cleanest city was getting connected to the “crown of the nation". Indore has been declared the country’s cleanest city several times in a row in the Central government’s Swachh Survekshan, a mega urban cleanliness and sanitation competition.

“Today is an important day. Hindustan’s crown (Jammu-Kashmir) is getting connected with the heart of the country, Indore, the historic city of Maa Ahilya and the cleanest city in the nation, Scindia said while addressing the programme virtually from Delhi. Scindia said the city will soon get connected to Chandigarh and Visakhapatnam as well.

Referring to the expansion of airport facilities here, he said after an international cargo terminal, the city will also have a domestic cargo terminal, while three new aero-bridges were being built. Permission to convert an old airport in the city into a state hangar has also arrived from concerned authorities, Scindia said at the function, which was also addressed virtually by the Union ministers Jitendra Singh and VK Singh.

Advertisement

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.