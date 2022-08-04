IndiGo Introduces New Three Point Disembarkation Process

IndiGo has rolled out a new Three Point Disembarkation process which will help the passengers to exit the aircraft faster than ever before. It will be carried out from two forward and one rear exit ramp, thus making IndiGo the first airline in the world to use this process.

Disembarkation is the process of occupants leaving an aircraft and it is considered a time-critical airport ground handling process. The introduction of the new three point process by IndiGo, in a global first, will be further accentuating customer convenience. Moreover, it will also smoothen up the work of the ground staff at the airport.

Generally, the disembarkation process in an aircraft is sequential. The cabin crew makes announcement regarding this process when the plane is safely landed by the pilot. It takes time for the passengers to exit the aircraft. But, with the IndiGo three point disembarkation process, it will be easier for the passengers to come out of the aircraft and it will result in saving of time for them as well as the cabin crew. Several more airlines might follow this process in the near future.

