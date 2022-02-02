Indigo Offers 10 Percent Discount to Vaccinated Passengers on Flight Tickets in India

Given that things are slowly but surely starting to fall back into place, Indigo has decided to offer vaccinated passengers a discount of 10 percent on flight tickets in India. The homegrown airline has re-introduced its ‘Vaxi Fare’ program for all domestic flights which offers the aforementioned discount on the base price. Indigo had bought back this scheme and announced it via a Tweet earlier. The company is currently the largest airline in terms of market share in India.

Earlier, Indigo had introduced this scheme in August 2021, post the second wave of Covid-19 in India. Moreover, the current discount is only applicable while booking from the official Indigo website, and pertains only to tickets booked 15 days in advance of the travel date. This scheme is only available for passengers above the age of 18, and for those travelling within the country, as per the airline. It goes without saying that passengers must carry their Covid-19 vaccine certificate, failing of which could lead to the discount being waived off.

This initiative, of course, is to boost the vaccination drive which is currently ongoing in India. IndiGo has previously announced winter discounts on over 150 of its domestic flights for travel between January 15, 2022, and April 15, 2022. Prices for tickets are starting as low as Rs 1,122 in India.

Similarly, SpiceJet had also announced winter offers with an all-inclusive one-way fare starting at Rs 1,122 for travel from December 27 to 31.

