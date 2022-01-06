IndiGo to Commence Flights Between Delhi and Port Blair From January 9

IndiGo said on Thursday it will start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from January 9. The Delhi-Port Blair flight will operate four times a week, an official communiqu from the airline stated. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair." These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island, he mentioned.

In December, the DGCA announced that commercial international flights from India will resume on January 31 amid rising fear of the new Omicron variant. Ahead of this, the DGCA had announced that the scheduled flight will resume from December 15. This order was revised when the nation displayed concerns over another wave due to the new variant. The DGCA had also announced that the order would not affect the current flights that are operating as it is only for the complete resumption that has now been postponed.

A month ahead of the same, the Centre decided to normalise international flight operations, which remained suspended from March 2020. DGCA further said that the air bubble arrangement that India has with several countries should remain intact.

The emergence of the new Covid variant, Omicron, first found in southern Africa has sparked a global alarm, with several countries shutting borders and imposing travel restrictions. The WHO has recently designated Omicron as a ‘variant of concern’, saying that it would take quite some time to accurately gauge its level of severity.

Several states such as Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, have also clamped restrictions on foreign passengers arriving from South Africa and neighbouring nations. Maharashtra imposed mandatory 14-day isolation for all international passengers.

