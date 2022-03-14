IndiGo to Operate UAE Flights Under Air Bubble Agreement From Chandigarh Airport From Today

As India formalises its air bubble agreements with the United Arab Emirates. International flights to and from the country will resume from Chandigarh Airport from today. IndiGo will operate the first flight on this route four days a week including Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The operations are expected to continue under the air bubble agreement till March 26. At the moment, only Air India Express is operating on an international flight to Sharjah twice a week from the City’s Airport.

International flight operations of scheduled international flights, to and from India, are set to resume from March 27, 2022. This resumption of international flight services comes after the scheduled international flights being banned for about two years. It was only recently when DGCA had announced that scheduled international commercial passenger flights will be suspended until further notice. In the same notification, the DGCA also stated that the restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the authority. Now, however, international flight operations will resume as normal from March-end 2022.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced that scheduled international flights to and from the country will be starting from March 27. Prior to the same the DGCA had announced the extension of the ban on international flights till February 28. The latest order of suspension of flights continues the scheduled international passenger flight ban which has been in place in India since March 23, 2020. However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with them.

Additionally, fights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected. The DGCA had on November 26, 2021, announced that India will resume scheduled international passenger flights from December 15, 2021.

Just a day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA to review its decision in wake of the rising concerns of the COVID-19 variant Omicron. On December 1, 2021, the DGCA revoked its November 26 decision without saying how long the suspension of scheduled international flights continues.

