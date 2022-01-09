IndiGo to Reduce Deployment by 20 Percent as Demand Dips Due to Omicron Variant

As Omicron continue to affect the global aviation industry, IndiGo has announced that it will be reducing capacity deployment by 20% as demand dips. The airline will selectively withdraw some flights from service and where possible, cancellations of flights will be done at least 72 hours in advance.

Affected customers will either be moved to the next available flight or opt ‘Plan B’ on website. IndiGo has stated that a number of customers are changing their travel plans due to rise in Omicron infections. The airline is not charging change fees, offering free changes for all new and existing bookings made up to Jan 31 for flights up to Mar 31.

Last week, IndiGo said that it will start flights on Delhi-Port Blair route from January 9. The Delhi-Port Blair flight will operate four times a week, an official communiqu from the airline stated. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, We are pleased to strengthen our domestic presence and recommence operations between Delhi-Port Blair." These flights will enhance connectivity and promote tourism, trade, and commerce on the island, he mentioned.

In December, the DGCA announced that commercial international flights from India will resume on January 31 amid rising fear of the new Omicron variant. Ahead of this, the DGCA had announced that the scheduled flight will resume from December 15. This order was revised when the nation displayed concerns over another wave due to the new variant. The DGCA had also announced that the order would not affect the current flights that are operating as it is only for the complete resumption that has now been postponed.

A month ahead of the same, the Centre decided to normalise international flight operations, which remained suspended from March 2020. DGCA further said that the air bubble arrangement that India has with several countries should remain intact.

