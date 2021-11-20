IndiGo to Resume Onboard Meal Services for Flights with Duration of Less than 2 Hours

Airline major IndiGo will resume meals on-board service for flights of less than 2 hours of duration. The decision was taken after the Civil Aviation Ministry allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights. Since April 15 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, air carriers were not allowed to serve in-flight meals, which were less than two hours of duration.

“Effective 19th Nov 2021, all our customers will be able to buy ‘Food and Beverage’ on-board as well as pre-book their choice of food," said Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, President & Chief Operating Officer, IndiGo.

“The resumption of this facility will not only help customers travelling with young children and senior citizens but also those catching red-eye flights. We welcome this move as it indicates the sectoral progression towards normalcy."

Advertisement

The Civil Aviation Ministry on Nov 16 said that it has allowed airlines to serve meals on all domestic flights.

“The airlines, operating flights in domestic sectors may provide meal services onboard, without restriction on duration of the flight," the ministry’s order had said. The ministry has also permitted the resumption of magazines and reading materials for passengers on domestic flights, the order noted.

The decision to resume meals and magazines has been taken as “Covid caseload" has reduced due to “proper implementation of appropriate Covid behaviour protocol", it mentioned. When the scheduled domestic flight services were resumed on May 25 last year after the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, the ministry had allowed the airlines to serve in-flight meals under certain conditions.

>Also Watch:

At present, IndiGo has a fleet of more than 275 aircraft. The airline is operating over 1,400 daily flights and connects 71 domestic and 24 international destinations.

(WITH IANS AND PTI INPUTS)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.