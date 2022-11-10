IndiGo to Start Flight Services from Itangar to Mumbai and Kolkata, Details Here

IndiGo, India’s largest passenger airline, has announced to start direct flight services from Hollongi, Itanagar to Mumbai and Kolkata. Strengthening its connectivity in the Northeast region, Indigo will start these flights from November 28, 2022. Itanagar (Hollongi) has become the airlines 75th domestic destination and 101st overall destination in the 6E network.

The airline also announced a second weekly frequency between Kolkata and Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar from December 03, 2022. The newly constructed airport is located only 15 km away from Arunachal Pradesh’s capital, Itanagar (Hollongi). IndiGo believes that increased access to Itanagar (Hollongi), also known as the land of dawn-lit mountains will boost tourist footprint at destinations.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Office, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to announce Itanagar (Hollongi), as the 75th destination on the 6E network. This will be IndiGo’s first destination in Arunachal Pradesh. Over the last few years IndiGo has focused on increasing accessibility in the northeast and now connects seven out of eight states in the region."

The flyers can book tickets from Itanagar to Mumbai and Kolkata through IndiGo’s official website. “The direct flights between Kolkata-Hollongi, will connect Arunachal Pradesh to the rest of the country and international destinations on the 6E network. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service, connecting people with places they love," added Kumar

