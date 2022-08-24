Indore Superfast Express To Tun 3 Days A Week From August 24, Know Schedule

For the convenience of railway passengers, the Northern Railway has decided to make some changes to the schedule of the superfast express train running between Indore and New Delhi. The authorities have decided to run train number 20957/20958 Superfast Express between Indore-New Delhi (Via Fatehabad-Ratlam-Nagda) for 3 days a week from August 24. The decision will make it convenient for passengers to travel.

According to Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar, the Indore-New Delhi Superfast Express train will be operated via Fatehabad-Ratlam-Nagda, whose service will be available to the passengers thrice a week as applicable:

Train No. 20957 Indore – New Delhi Superfast Express will depart from Indore at 04.45 PM every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from August 24 and will reach New Delhi at 05.05 AM the next day.

Meanwhile, for the return journey, train number 20958 New Delhi – Indore Tri-Weekly Superfast Express will depart New Delhi at 07:15 PM every Thursday, Saturday, and Monday from August 25 to reach Indore at 06:45 AM the next day.

This train will have air-conditioned, sleeper and general class coaches and will en route Badnagar, Ratlam, Nagda, Ramganj Mandi, Kota Jn., Sawai Madhopur Jn., Bharatpur Jn. and Mathura Jn. in both the journeys.

