International Flights: Here are the Countries Where Indian Airlines Will Fly to

After about two years, the scheduled international flight operations have finally resumed which will be a major relief for those who could not travel or had to jump through hoops in order to understand the ever-changing rules and regulations between different countries. DGCA has approved foreign airlines to operate 1,783 departures per week to/from India in the summer schedule. It will be a total of 60 foreign airlines, from 40 countries, that will operate these departures, including the likes of Salam Air, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Qantas and American Airlines. This is a part of the total 3,249 weekly departures approved by DGCA out of which, 1,466 will be operated by Indian Airlines to international destinations.

Indian Airlines have been approved to operate to 43 destinations in 27 countries. This includes United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Singapore, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Maldives, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Bangladesh, Turkey, Malaysia, United Kingdom, France, Kenya, Germany, USA, Canada, Myanmar, Australia, Israel, Bahrain, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong and Russia.

As per DGCA, Foreign carriers are approved to operate to/from Mauritius, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, United States of America, Iraq, Kenya, Bangladesh, Germany, Singapore, Yemen, Srilanka, Bahrain, Maldives, Nepal, Iran, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Kuwait, Tanzania, Netherlands, France, Japan, Rwanda, Russia, United Arab Emirates(UAE), Australia, Qatar, Ethiopia, Oman, Seychelles, Kazakhstan, Britain, Myanmar, Canada, Finland, Poland, Bhutan, and Egypt.

The Centre recently announced several relaxations to the existing COVID-19 protocols that will come into effect at airports and flights.

According to the new rules announced by the ministry of civil aviation, cabin crew members will no longer be needed to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and security personnel at airports are allowed to resume pat-down search of passengers, wherever needed.

Airlines are directed to leave three seats vacant on international flights for medical emergencies and in order to facilitate a “smooth conduct of air operations". Meanwhile, wearing protective face masks and maintenance of hand hygiene/sanitiser is still mandatory at airports and on flights, the Centre said.

“Airlines may carry a few additional PPE protective gears, sanitiser and N-95 masks, to handle any respiratory infections related to cases on air, for passengers as well as the crew," the ministry further noted.

Prior to this, the DGCA had announced the extension of the ban on international flights till February 28. the latest order of suspension of flights continues the scheduled international passenger flight ban which has been in place in India since March 23, 2020. However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with them.

