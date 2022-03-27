International Flights to and from India Resume, Here are New Rules to Keep in Mind

International flights to and from India have started from today. The resumption of flights comes after over two years of pandemic-induced ban on air travel. So if you too are looking to travel internationally, these are the new rules you should keep in mind as the Centre has announced several relaxations to the existing COVID-19 protocols that will come into effect at airports and flights.

According to the new rules announced by the ministry of civil aviation, cabin crew members will no longer be needed to wear personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and security personnel at airports are allowed to resume pat-down search of passengers, wherever needed.

Airlines are directed to leave three seats vacant on international flights for medical emergencies and in order to facilitate a “smooth conduct of air operations". Meanwhile, wearing protective face masks and maintenance of hand hygiene/sanitiser is still mandatory at airports and on flights, the Centre said.

Advertisement

“Airlines may carry a few additional PPE protective gears, sanitiser and N-95 masks, to handle any respiratory infections related to cases on air, for passengers as well as the crew," the ministry further noted.

Prior to this, the DGCA had announced the extension of the ban on international flights till February 28. the latest order of suspension of flights continues the scheduled international passenger flight ban which has been in place in India since March 23, 2020. However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with them.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.