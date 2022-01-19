International Flight Ban: Scheduled Flights to and from India Suspended till Feb 28

>International Flight Ban: The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights in India has been extended till February 28, aviation regulator DGCA has said. This continues the scheduled international passenger flight ban which has been in place in India since March 23, 2020. However, special passenger flights have been operating between India and approximately 40 countries since July 2020 under air bubble arrangements formed with them.

A circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) states, “The competent authority has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of February 28, 2022."

This restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA, it mentioned.

Additionally, fights under air bubble arrangement will not be affected, it noted. The DGCA had on November 26, 2021, announced that India will resume scheduled international passenger flights from December 15, 2021. Just a day later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Civil Aviation Ministry and the DGCA to review its decision in wake of the rising concerns of the COVID-19 variant Omicron.

On December 1, 2021, the DGCA revoked its November 26 decision without saying how long the suspension of scheduled international flights continues.

