Interview: Huawei India Bets Big on Future of Mobility, Will Make Electric Vehicles “Intelligent”

Huawei, known widely as a tech giant, has a clear and precise vision of where the automotive industry is headed in the future. The company is actively working towards replicating its success in the field of technology and is bringing that expertise to the automotive sector by investing heavily in the R&D of intelligent automotive components, to offer ICT technologies to automakers for the development of new-age smart vehicles. They are focused on developing intelligent driving solutions that, in turn, help OEMs build better vehicles by making them smart.

In order to understand more about their plans, we get into a conversation with Standy Nie, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei India.

Q. What makes an automotive solution “Intelligent" and why do we need it?

The widescale adoption of digital technologies and ambitious global carbon neutrality goals are contributing to vehicles becoming more electric and intelligent. Industry consensus highlights the trend toward the future where vehicles will be connected, autonomous, sharing, and electric (CASE), where digital technology will play a dominant role in the development of vehicles.

Moreover, in the future vehicles will no longer just be a tool for transport. Intelligent driving powered by ICT will change the relationships that people will have with their vehicles. Intelligent connectivity and spaces will make vehicles the real “third space", bringing more enjoyable experiences to users, so that users are willing to spend more time in their vehicles to enjoy work, study, entertainment, and much more within their vehicles. It will make travel safer, more efficient, easier, and less costly. By integrating people, vehicles, and home scenarios, carmakers aim to improve the in-vehicle user service ecosystem, provide intelligent services, and bring digital to every vehicle for a fully connected, intelligent world.

So increasingly, user purchase decisions will be based on the intelligence level of vehicle cockpits and driving systems. The key differentiators for vehicles will change from mechanical specifications to intelligent functions such as intelligent driving and intelligent cockpits. And intelligent components – such as high-performance computing platforms, lidars, large displays, and multiple displays – have become unique selling points for car OEMs.

To make great intelligent electric vehicles, carmakers need to use digital platforms to achieve faster vehicle development and improve efficiency at lower costs. They also need to enable fast software iteration, ensure vehicle safety and trustworthiness, and address other challenges that consumers might face. These are what it means to “build a better vehicle" in the era of intelligent electric vehicles.

Q. Where do you see the application of such intelligent automotive solutions?

Intelligent vehicles are the product of multiple industries, built on the integration of core digital technologies (e.g., ICT, software, big data, 5G, and AI) and traditional mechanical technologies. They are accelerating the automotive industry’s CASE transition and in turn, making it clear how carmakers will commercialize intelligent vehicles in specific scenarios.

The automotive industry as a whole will focus on new operations and charging models created by intelligent driving. Third-party app developers will create new service applications for different scenarios that will seamlessly connect different transportation tools and provide end-to-end intelligent mobility services for users and new revenue streams for the automotive industry. Intelligent automotive solutions will empower intelligent driving, intelligent spaces, intelligent services, and intelligent operations. This will allow for safer and more efficient transportation, greener and more convenient travel, more fun and intelligent lifestyles, and more efficient and lower-carbon operations.

Q3. How and what is Huawei working on in this segment?

Openness and innovation drive advances in technology. Huawei has applied computing, communications, software, and smart device technologies to vehicles and has launched more than 30 intelligent automotive components. Our innovative products such as HarmonyOS Intelligent Cockpit, 4D imaging radar, lidar, intelligent driving computing platform MDC (Mobile Data Center), and AR-HUD are leading the industry.

Huawei’s intelligent automotive solutions include intelligent driving, intelligent electric power (DriveONE), intelligent cockpit, intelligent communication connectivity, intelligent vehicle control, intelligent automotive optics, and intelligent vehicle cloud services. With these solutions, we are bringing new technologies, new ecosystems, and new experiences to carmakers, accelerating the transition to intelligent vehicles. As part of Huawei’s broader “Platform + Ecosystem" strategy, we have opened up our intelligent digital vehicle platform (iDVP), intelligent driving computing platform MDC, and HarmonyOS Intelligent Cockpit platform to provide a digital foundation and development tools for creating intelligent vehicles. Over the past year, more than 300 upstream and downstream partners from across the industry have joined us on these three platforms.

Q. How do you see the cars changing in the future? What About India?

Intelligent automotive solutions will not just be about easy driving with fully autonomous driving, highly automated driving, or advanced driver assistance systems; its application will also be about smart travel and an enhanced experience. Future vehicle cockpits, instead of a simple combination of a steering wheel, an instrument panel, and a screen, will be more of an intelligent space integrating the virtual and physical worlds with features such as voice control, facial recognition, and gesture interaction to make interactions simpler, more natural, and more efficient. The combination of new-age tech, in-vehicle sensors, and wearable devices will expand the vehicle usage scope turning them into personal or outdoor entertainment spaces, mobile offices with conferencing facilities, even social network spaces or any other service based on the user-specific scenario.

India has a very advanced automobile sector with almost all reputed names having a presence in the country. With a conducive policy environment and increasing focus on new energy vehicles and electric vehicles, India is set to embrace the shift to electric and intelligent vehicles. Car buyers have already started opting for intelligent vehicles and this demand will rise in the coming future.

Q. With several tech brands foraying into cars, what is Huawei doing differently?

Huawei’s aim is to bring its 30 years of technological expertise to the automotive industry and seek leapfrog development and leadership in technology. As a provider of new components for intelligent connected vehicles, Huawei offers electric, connected, and intelligent automotive components, setting itself apart from conventional vehicle component providers.

Not just solutions Huawei works with auto OEMs through the Huawei HI model to help carmakers and develop their own sub-brands and intelligent vehicles for the future. Specifically, Huawei and carmakers jointly define and develop intelligent components, with Huawei providing its full-stack intelligent automotive solution. Furthermore, for the automotive industry to go digital is complex and full of challenges. To help, Huawei has opened its multiple Intelligent Automotive Solution Innovation Center and other units to car OEMs and partners for joint development, testing, verification, and achievement demonstration. Huawei will also provide technical training and lab environments for partners.

Q. Impact of Intelligent Automotive Solutions in a sentence

Intelligent Automotive Solutions are bringing digital to every vehicle for a safer, smoother, and more efficient travel experience.

