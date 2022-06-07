iPhone Integration, Widgets on Car Screen: Big Apple CarPlay Updates Launched at WWDC 2022

In its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) which is held annually, technology giant Apple has announced game-changing updates for its Apple CarPlay. The changes in Apple CarPlay come as part of its newly introduced iOS 16 update. The next generation Apple CarPlay will have better integration with the hardware of the vehicle and will allow displaying content on multiple screens. With the new updates, Apple is aiming at going beyond the infotainment system and providing a software solution to the users. The updated CarPlay will be first seen in select cars in late 2023. Prominent auto manufacturers like Land Rover, Polestar, Renault, Mercedes, Nissan, Volvo, Porche, Ford, and Acura are expected to adopt the new technology in their vehicles.

With manufacturers equipping their cars with bigger infotainment screens and instrument clusters, Apple has made sure that the next generation Apple CarPlay supports multiple screens. It will allow users to control in-car functions such as the HVAC (Heat, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning), and radio through the new CarPlay.

Advertisement

Moreover, Apple will make use of vehicle data to display crucial information like fuel level, speed, instrument cluster, RP counter, and temperature on the infotainment screens. Apple will also include information on navigation by integrating its Maps and display information on weather, a trip computer, and battery levels as well. Apple said that iPhone will communicate with the cars in a privacy-friendly way to display information on the car.

The widgets powered by iPhone will also be seen on multiple screens in the vehicle which also includes the instrument cluster. Apple will offer different styles, layouts, themes, colours, and dials for the cluster.

With the iPhone integration, users will be able to change the temperature settings of the vehicle through Apple CarPlay. In addition, it also allows one to use applications such as Podcasts, News, Audiobooks, and car’s radio without having to leave the CarPlay interface.

More information on the Apple CarPlay is expected to be released later including its availability for vehicles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.