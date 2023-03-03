Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation has joined hands with HDFC to launch India’s most rewarding credit cards. The travel credit card is called an ‘IRCTC HDFC Credit Card’. It will be available for NPCI’S Rupay Network only. The collaboration aims to deliver superior value and an enhanced customer experience to Indian Railways passengers. The IRCTC HDFC Bank credit card will take advantage of HDFC Bank’s experience as the country’s largest card issuer, as well as its best-in-class rewards programme and IRCTC’s unrivalled services for railway travel.

Parag Rao, Group Head at HDFC Bank said, “HDFC Bank is committed to providing best-in-class banking services to the nation. The IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card will enable us to offer our card to millions of Indians across the country." The new credit card will only provide advantages and savings when purchasing railway tickets via the IRCTC Rail Connect mobile app and ticketing website. Additionally, IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit cardholders will receive a tempting welcome bonus, booking discounts, and entry to several executive lounges at train stops across the nation.

Advertisement

The group head of the HDFC added that Indian Railways is one of the biggest public sector enterprises in India and the group is delighted to partner with IRCTC. The collaboration is meant to enhance the customer experience for train travellers, right from the time of booking their tickets. “As the largest card issuer in the country, it is our endeavour consistently to find new ways to nurture and support the payments ecosystem in India," said Parag Rao.

Key features of the credit card

Advertisement

When the card is activated within 30 days of card issue, the welcome bonus is a Rs 500 Amazon gift card.

For every Rs. 100 paid on tickets at https://www.irctc.co.in, customers earn 5 reward points. Passengers who made the booking using Smart Buy can earn 5% cashback.

Free access to eight IRCTC railway lounges annually

Additional incentive points when purchasing AC tickets

Rs 500 on card activation within 30 days of card issue and a welcome gift voucher is given.

A gift certificate for Rs. 500 when you spend Rs. 30,000 within 90 days.

Advertisement

A waiver of 1% transaction fees on the IRCTC website and app.

How to apply?

Through the websites of both IRCTC and HDFC Bank, you can register for the IRCTC HDFC Bank Credit Card. The software also gives users access to the card’s essential information. To apply for the card, simply stroll into the nearby HDFC Bank branch.

Read all the Latest Auto News here