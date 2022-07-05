IRCTC Announces 11-Day Shirdi and Somnath Jyotirlinga Tour Package

Indian Railways has come up with a new package for major religious places across central and western India. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation is offering a tour package from Shirdi Sai temple in Maharashtra to Somnath Jyotirlinga in Gujarat.

The 11-day and 10-night tour package offered by IRCTC Tourism will also cover Mahakaleshwar, Omkareshwar and Nageshwar Jyotirlinga temples. The Shirdi and Jyotirlinga tour will begin from Bihar’s Darbhanga station on October 10.

The tour package will cost Rs 18,450 per person for standard and Rs 29,620 for comfort categories.

In this tour package, passengers will be able to travel in third AC and sleeper class coaches. A special train will leave at 4pm on October 10 from Darbhanga station and the passengers will have to board from Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patliputra stations.

The package will include breakfast, lunch and dinner along with local travel expenses.

Destinations: Ujjain (Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga and Omkareshwar Jyotirling), Dwarka (Dwarkadhish Temple and Nageshwar Jyotirling), Somnath (Somnath Jyotirling) and Manmad (Shirdi Sai Darshan and Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling)

How to book

Interested individuals can book this tour package online by visiting the official IRCTC website-www.irctctourism.com.

Apart from this, booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

