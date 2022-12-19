IRCTC Floats 10-Day Tour to Rajasthan, The Land of Maharajas

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has launched another special tour package to Rajasthan. The tour of the land of Maharajas and vibrancy will commence on January 24. The 9-night and 10 days tour will cover places like Udaipur, Ranakpur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Junagarh, Bikaner, Jaipur, and Pushkar. The tour package titled Royal Rajasthan Ex Bhopal will end on February 2.

Details of the tour-

Package Name- Royal Rajasthan Ex Bhopal

Destination Covered- Udaipur, Ranakpur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Junagarh, Bikaner, Jaipur & Pushkar

Class- Deluxe

Meal Plan- Breakfast & Dinner

Tour Dates- 24.01.2023

Duration- 9 Nights & 10 Days

Fare of Royal Rajasthan Ex Bhopal

For a single occupancy in a Deluxe class, the cost is Rs 57100, while for double occupancy the price is pegged at Rs 39900. For triple occupancy, the cost is Rs 37500. If the passenger wants a separate bed for their child between 5-11 years, the cost is Rs 31300.

While for a child without a bed, it will cost Rs 27700. For a child without a bed between 2-5 years, the price of Rs 16600 is decided.

The price of the tour package is inclusive of economy class return air travel between Bhopal – Udaipur – Bhopal, transfers, and sightseeing on a SIC basis in an AC vehicle, AC Accommodation in deluxe hotels for 09 nights as per the tour program.

Meals are also included — a fixed menu buffet breakfast and dinner at hotels with 1 Ltr. packaged drinking water bottle per person per day. Facilities of a local guide, travel Insurance, and GST are included in the tour package of IRCTC.

Things to remember before boarding the flight:

Reach the airport 3 hours before the departure of the flight. IRCTC will not be responsible if you miss the flight.

It is mandatory to carry age proof for all passengers, including infants along with other travel documents. A child above 11 years shall be considered for an adult cost.

Carry your valid ID proof in original while travelling. In case of a cash payment of INR 25000/- or above, a Pan Card copy of the passenger is required.

Booking of the tickets-

If you are interested in the tour package, you can book the tickets online via the IRCTC website

www.irctourism.com. Besides this, booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, zonal offices, and regional offices. For more information on the tour, you can refer— https://www.irctctourism.com/ pacakage_description? packageCode=WBA054

