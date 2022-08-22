IRCTC Introduces Another Economical South India Tour Package; Know Details

The IRCTC has introduced another special tour package for South India. This tour package will include places like Kanyakumari, Kochi, Kumarakom, Madurai, Munnar, Rameshwaram, and Trivandrum. The Rameshwaram Madurai with Kerala tour package is for 7 nights and 8 days. This travel package will include visits to various temples such as Meenakshi Amman Temple, and Sri Kanya Kumari Bhagwati Amman Temple.

IRCTC has led the following plan- Jaipur - Madurai - Rameshwaram - Kanyakumari - Trivandrum - Kumarakom - Munnar - Kochi - Jaipur hence 7 nights and 8 days and one night at each destination.

Other important facilities like breakfast and dinner, hotel stay, and travelling are included in the package. Apart from it, the tour package includes Return Air Fare Jaipur - Madurai and Kochi - Jaipur, accommodation in well-appointed AC rooms in a three-star category or equivalent hotels, airport transfers by AC vehicles, and sightseeing as per the itinerary by A/C vehicle on sharing basis. Meals will include 7 Breakfasts, 1 Lunch, and 7 Dinners as per the itinerary. The charges also include GST hence the package is pegged at Rs 49,550 per person.

The Rameshwaram Madurai with Kerala does not include Any monument/entry fee charges, tour escort services, guide services, and Any additional meals / en route meals, sightseeing, and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary.

Tour Package details

Package Name - Rameshwaram Madurai With Kerala EX Jaipur (NJA06)

Travel Mode – Flight and for the same Indigo is roped in

Departure Date – 12 September, 12 October, 7 November, 19 December, and 26 December in 2022 and will continue till next year on 16 January and 16 February 2023

Interested passengers can book the tickets from the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com, and through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices. For more information about the tour package check https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NJA06

