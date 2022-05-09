IRCTC Introduces Budget-Friendly Lucknow-Nepal Tourism Package; Details Inside

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced an affordable international religious tour package from Lucknow to Nepal by air. Starting June 19 until June 24, the six-day-five-night package has been offered at a moderate price this summer.

Launching the budget-friendly tour package via Twitter, IRCTC shared a poster with all tour details mentioned and wrote: “From Pashupatinath Temple, Patan Durbar Square, Swayambhunath Stupa to Manakamana Temple explore with IRCTC air tour package starts at. ₹38850/- pp* for 6D/5N. For booking & details, visit https://bit.ly/3MRfC4E @AmritMahotsav"

The cost for the tour package stands at INR 48,500 per head. Booking for two brings down the cost to INR39,000 per person while booking for three or in a group brings the cost further down.

Under the programme, with Indian food and comfortable accommodation in a three-star hotel, interested people can start their journey from the Amausi airport in Lucknow to Kathmandu. Upon reaching Nepal, you will spend 3 nights in Kathmandu and 2 nights in Pokhara. During this time, visitors will be taken to some of the most popular religious sites, like Pashupatinath Temple, Durbar Square, Boudhanath Stupa, Muktinath Temple, Vindhyavasini Temple, Seti Gandaki River, Devil’s Waterfall, Gupteshwar Mahadev Cave, Barhi Temple, Sarangkot Hilltop, along with several other prominent locations in Pokhara.

Those interested can book the package at the IRCTC Gomtinagar office or on the IRCTC website. The officials said that as per the response received from people, more such planned budget-friendly trips will be organised from Lucknow to Nepal.

