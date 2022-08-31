IRCTC Introduces Exciting Travel Packages for Maharashtra and Katra

The IRCTC has unveiled a couple of new tour packages for Maharashtra and Katra. In Maharashtra, as per the IRCTC package, the tour will cover three main religious sites — Shirdi Sai Dham, Trimbakeshwar Jyotirling, and Shani Shingnapur. The passengers will travel on the Pushpak Express which runs every Thursday. The Pushpak Express will arrive on September 8 and depart on September 11.

The Pushpak Express has 10 seats reserved for the package. Of these, 6 seats are third AC and the rest 4 second AC. Passengers, as per their budget, can book the tickets. IRCTC has made arrangements for a stay at Sai Shree Hotel, a three-star hotel with food and drinking facilities.

Cab’s arrangement for travelling and eating is also scheduled for the convenience of passengers. The duration of the tour is 4 nights and 5 days. The cost of the package is Rs.10,930.

The cost includes a to and fro journey, two nights’ accommodation at Shirdi, sightseeing, and excursions and meals that include 2 breakfasts and 2 dinners. Interested passengers have to carry a double-dose vaccination certificate for the journey.

For more information on the journey by the Pushpak Express Train click, https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NLR025A

IRCTC’s next travel tour for Mata Vaishno Devi will be for 4 Nights and 5 days at just Rs. 8,375. The amount includes transportation and pick and drop from Jammu Railway Station to Hotel at Katra and back on sharing basis, two nights accommodation at Katra, meals, including 2 breakfasts and dinners.

The passengers will stay at Jai Maa Inn, a three-star hotel.

For more information check this, https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NLR022

