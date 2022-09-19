IRCTC Introduces Jyotirlinga Yatra Tour Package; Check Dates and Prices

The Indian Railway Catering Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced a travel package tour for pilgrims wanting to visit the Jyotirlingas.

The package covers religious sites like Omkareshwer, Mahakaleshwer, Somnath, Nageshwer, Bhet Dwarka, and Shivrajpur Beach. The passengers will travel on a Special Tourist Train, which will start its journey on October 15. The package will cost Rs 15150 per person for the sleeper class.

The cost of the Jyotirling Yatra Ex Gorakhpur tour package includes the journey by sleeper class, accommodation, transfers between the sites, vegetable meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, tour escort, security on the train, and travel insurance.

The journey will end on October 22. The IRCTC has planned various onboarding and de-boarding points like Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj Sangam, Lucknow, and Virangana Laxmi Bai.

Passengers can book their tickets by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com. Apart from this, booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and other Regional Offices.

For more information on the tour package, visit https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NZSD07

The IRCTC, under the Swadesh Darshan Tourist Train, covers the religious sites of the country. On the website of the IRCTC, various such tour and travel offers are presented at reasonable prices. Another tour package under the same flagship program of IRCTC is for Ramweshram at the cost of Rs. 8300 for triple occupancy. For the single occupancy, the cost is Rs 11,200.

The tour package is for 4 nights and 5 days. The travel package covers Madurai and Rameshwaram. The next schedule of the travel package is on September 30.

