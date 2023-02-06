If you are planning to go on a vacation, IRCTC has designed a budget-friendly package for you. The Railways are giving an opportunity to explorers to travel the Northeast side of the country at pocket-friendly prices. Travellers will have a chance to visit Assam and Meghalaya too. The duration of this tour is 8 days and 7 nights. During the tour, one will be able to explore the scenic beauty, history and culture of the North Eastern states and places such as Cherrapunji, Guwahati, Kaziranga, Shillong and Mallinong. Here is how much the package will cost you, based on which version you choose.

If you are going to travel solo, the package will cost you Rs 63,600. For two people, the fare per person will be reduced by almost Rs 1,2000 and cost Rs 51,800 each. If three people travel together, the package will only cost Rs 49,100 per person. A child between 5-11 years will be charged Rs 41,700 for a bed.

The package will include innumerable facilities such as hotel stay, flight tickets, food and beverages. Breakfast and dinner will be provided by IRCTC. In case you want to have lunch too, you would be allowed to do your arrangements. The tour will start from Mumbai and the first destination will be Guwahati. You will travel via SpiceJet flight, and you will fly back from Guwahati to Mumbai at the end of the tour.

The journey will start on March 5 from Mumbai airport and end on March 12 at the same location. The 8-day long tour will allow explorers to thoroughly travel through the Northeast and learn about the exotic locations in detail.

Many such tours have been designed by IRCTC for passengers. It recently announced the Punya Kshetra Yatra for pilgrims, where people will be able to explore religious destinations such as Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj. Another package has been designed for people who want to go abroad and visit Thailand for a 5-night and 6 days tour.

