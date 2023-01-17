IRCTC Introduces Tour to Andaman and Nicobar Islands For Your Valentine's Day

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced an unforgettable travel package to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The epitome of beauty was inaccessible for generations and cloaked in mystery. On February 10, 2023, the tour to the glistening islands, which resemble an emerald in the Bay of Bengal, will start.

Port Blair, North Bay Island, Ross Island, Havelock and Neil Islands, Cellular Jail, Radha Nagar Beach, Kalapathar Beach, and Bharatpur Beach are among the locations included in the Exotic Andaman package. Flights will be used throughout the entire journey, starting in Lucknow and ending in Port Blair. The tour will last 6 days and 5 nights. On February 14, the couples can celebrate their Valentine’s day at Baratang Island and Port Blair in the evening. Isn’t it a dream come true?

The price of the package for an adult travelling in a triple occupancy room is Rs. 57,180, while the price is Rs. 73,330 for a lone traveller. While the cost per person for two people sharing a room is Rs 58,560. The package price includes airfare, shuttles for sightseeing, and a luxury cruise from Port Blair to Havelock Island, Neil Island, and back to Port Blair.

Additionally, the price of the package includes ferry fees, lodging, food, drinks, sightseeing, travel insurance, GST, and admission tickets. Only breakfast and dinner have been scheduled by the IRCTC. Passengers are required to bring proof of a negative RT-PCR test. The test needs to be completed 48 hours before the trip starts.

This tour package is available for booking on the IRCTC website. Visitors can also reserve a ticket for the tour by going to the IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices, and Regional Offices. At the same time, you can call 8287930908 and 8287930902 on this number for more details.

