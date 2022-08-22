IRCTC Kashmir Tour Package: Visit The Paradise on Earth at Affordable Prices

Jammu and Kashmir is known for its enchanting beauty. The picturesque Kashmir valley is very pleasing to the eyes and leaves everyone awestruck. If you are also planning to experience the splendour of the ‘paradise on earth’, then IRCTC has some great news for you. The IRCTC has come up with an attractive air tour package for those wanting to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

IRCTC’s Kashmir tour package

IRCTC has recently tweeted about a special package for people who want to visit Kashmir. The package offers you the chance to visit Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam, which are among the most beautiful places in Kashmir. The tour package is for 6 days and 5 nights. According to IRCTC, the ‘Kashmir Heaven On Earth’ tour package will start on September 5, September 19 and October 10. You can choose any of the dates according to your convenience. The air tour package will start and end in Mumbai.

Tour Package Highlights:

Package Name - Kashmir Heaven On Earth Ex Mumbai

Departure Date - September 5, September 19, and October 10

Destinations Cover - Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Pahalgam

Duration of the trip - 6 Days and 5 nights

Travel Mode – Flight

Cost of the tour package

IRCTC’s Kashmir tour package is quite economical. The tour package costs Rs 44,300 for a single tourist. For double occupancy, the cost is Rs 35,900 per person. If you are going on the tour with your family and there are three people in total, you will have to pay Rs 34,700 per person. There will be separate charges for children. For more information about this, you can visit the official website of IRCTC.

How to book this tour package?

Passengers can book this tour package by visiting the IRCTC website, www.irctctourism.com. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centres, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

