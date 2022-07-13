IRCTC Launches Flight Package to Nepal For Less Than Rs 40,000 Per Person

After the successful run of Shri Ramayana Yatra train, which had holy tourist destinations including Janakpur in Nepal, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched flight packages to the neighbouring country. The train package had received a very good response from the public and hence, IRCTC has decided to start the budget friendly flight packages as well.

The air travel package will be of four nights and five days. Under this plan, tourists will be visiting religious and culturally important places in Nepal, including Kathmandu and Pokhara. This package will be available from August 8 to September 30. It will include air travel and local transport. Apart from this, breakfast and dinner will also be served to the passengers. You can book your package by visiting the IRCTC website.

If you book the package along with one other person, then you have to pay Rs 43,170 per person. If four passengers book together then Rs 42,130 will have to be paid per head. For booking of six people together, Rs 41,285 will be charged per person. For a group of 10, cost per person will be Rs 39,400. If three adults share a room, then Rs 38,815 will have to be paid for each individual. For children between 5 to 11 years of age, a separate bed will be provided at Rs 30,365. At the same time, the fare of a child of the same age without bed will be Rs 26,015.

In May, IRCTC had launched the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train for an 18-day Shri Ramayana Yatra, which included destinations associated with events in the life of Lord Ram. This train went to Nepal via Ayodhya.

