IRCTC Launches New ‘Jannat-E-Kashmir’ Tour Package. Find Out More

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has launched a new tour package of Kashmir called ‘Jannat-E-Kashmir’. This 6-day and 5-night tour package starts from Patna and will see tourists visit locations like the capital of Srinagar, the popular skiing destination of Gulmarg, the hill station ofSonamarg, and the idyllic setting of Pahalgam.

The air tour, which starts from Patna before a layover in Delhi and then finally arriving in Srinagar, will start from September 1. “Kashmir (sic) known for its charming beauty across the globe. Take a tour to this magical land with IRCTC Air tour package of 6D/5N starts at ₹35900/- pp*," IRCTC tweeted on the social media platform along with a link to the tour page.

The prices of the tour package are as follows:

Occupancy Price(Per Person) Single Occupancy Rs 48300/- Double Occupancy Rs 35900/- Triple Occupancy/Child with Bed (5-11) Rs 35250/- Child without Bed (5-11yrs) Rs 29950/- Child Without Bed (2-4 Yrs) Rs 23850/-

Included in the prices are the cost for the flight tickets for both legs of the journey in economy class, two meals a day (lunch and dinner) for 5 days, the cost of all transit and tourist vehicles as per the itinerary, and all hotel and transport-related taxes. Tourists will be staying in Akbar Hotel or similar accommodation in Srinagar, depending on availability. A total of 40 seats are available on the tour.

The tour offers no refund for flight tickets and sightseeing activities will be strictly according to the itinerary made by IRCTC. The tour can be booked by visiting IRCTC’s website or through visiting IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices. More information can be found on IRCTC’s webpage for the tour at - https://t.co/LwnxzH1TRK .

