IRCTC offers Goa air tour package for Rs 24,600. Check details

Your long-due Goa vacation could trip may finally happen. And that too, on a budget. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has introduced several tour packages offering a luxurious yet economical trip to Goar. The packages starting as low as Rs 24,660 will cover onward and return airfare for a 3 nights and 4 days tour to the coastal state. The flights in the package will be available to and from Raipur.

The tour circuit of the package covers Calangute Beach, Anjuna Beach, Vagator Beach, Fort Aguada in North Goa and Basilica of Bom Jesus, Miramar Beach, Mangushi Temple, Mandovi River Cruise and other major attractions in Goa.

Advertisement

The package can be booked online at irctctourism.com or through IRCTC Tourist facilitation centre, zonal offices and regional offices.

The tour under this package will commence on August 15. For bookings with triple occupancy in the comfort class of the package, buyers will have to pay a perhead cost of Rs 24,660. The price for booking with double and single occupancy is Rs 24,840 and Rs 29,825 respectively.

The charge for a child of 5 to 11 years with a bed is Rs 22,080 and for a child of 5 to 11 years without a bed is Rs 21,710.

The package cover accommodation in deluxe hotels/resorts, local transfer from Goa Airport, and sightseeing by AC Mini Coach. Additionally, it will also covers, breakfast and dinner for members as per the itinerary.

The package, however, doesn’t cover the entry tickets, lunch, sightseeing and activities other than those mentioned in the itinerary. The cost of any portage at hotels, tips, insurance, mineral water, telephone charges, laundry and all items of personal nature is also not part of the package

Advertisement

For detailed information about the package, you may visit ircitctourism.com. Tourists should get a full briefing about the tour package from IRCTC before/after the booking to avoid any confusion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.